Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition – electric SUV becomes the closest thing to a series Batmobile, 300 units only

In Cars, International News, Mahindra / by Anthony Lim / August 15 2025 4:42 pm

Holy flashy metal, Batman! Is this the new Batmobile? Uhm, not quite, Robin, but it’s the closest thing a small number of buyers will get to bat with, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition. In collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), the Indian automaker has introduced what it calls the first commercially-available Batman-inspired SUV.

The model, which is based on the brand’s BE 6 SUV in its 285 PS (218 hp, or 210 kW) and 380 Nm Pack Three 79 kWh form, has enough themed elements running across the entire vehicle that those into the caped crusader will surely go batty over it. Indeed, the way it’s dressed, demand among the domestic crowd is sure to be strong, but only 300 lucky buyers will be able to land their hands on one of these, as it’s very much a limited run.

There’s no mistaking it, for sure. Finished in a custom satin black exterior unique to it, the Batman Edition gets whole host of accompanying styling cues, ranging from custom Batman decals on the front doors and an infinity roof featuring The Dark Knight trilogy bat emblem to a series of bat emblems found on the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows and rear windshield.

The accoutrements don’t end there. Besides a dedicated ‘BE 6 × The Dark Knight’ rear badge, the car also gets a Batman Edition signature sticker on the rear door cladding as well as puddle lamps that project The Dark Knight trilogy bat logo on to the ground. Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake callipers add a further contrast signature to the variant, which rides on 20-inch alloy rollers.

Inside, the edition features suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia accent stitching and integrated The Dark Knight trilogy bat emblems, and the charcoal leather instrument panel gets a brushed gold halo strip running around the driver cockpit.

The gold contrast detailing continues with the steering wheel centre stripe, electronic parking brake switch and the ring edge of the car’s in-touch controller rotary dial all adorned with accents in the colour. There’s also a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard with edition numbering.

If that’s not enough to remind you of what you’re in, the bat emblems on the Boost button, passenger side dashboard panel and interior labels as well as the race car-inspired door opening straps with Batman Edition branding and the bat logo for the welcome animation on the instrument display surely will. The neatest parlour trick must surely be the custom Batman-inspired exterior engine sounds available for the car.

Priced at 27.79 lakh, or 277,900 rupees (RM133,940), the first deliveries of the BE 6 Batman Edition will begin in India on September 20, which happens to be International Batman Day.

