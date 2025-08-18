2025 QJMotor SRK250R in Malaysia, RM9,988 RRP

In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 18 2025 11:04 am

Now in Malaysia is the GJMoto SRK250R sportsbike, priced at RM9,988 recommended retail. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and is applicable for the first 1,000 units sold in Malaysia.

There are three colour options available – Red Silver, Blue and Black – and can be viewed at all MForce Bike Holdings authorised dealers nationwide. Every SRK250R comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects with genuine spare parts available via MForce Bike Holdings online platform.

Power for the SRK250R comes from a single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum output of 27.49 hp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 22.5Nm at 7,250 rpm. Power goes to the rear via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Wheel sizing on the SRK250R is 17-inches front and rear, wearing 110/70 and 160/60 tyres. Weight is listed at 162 kg, with 12.5-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 780 mm.

Suspension uses inside-down fork inn front, none-adjustable, while the rear of the SRK250R is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs, 300 mm diameter front and 240 mm in the rear, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Inside the cockpit a full colourtft-LCD screen displays all the necessary information with LED lighting used throughout. Riding conveniences include Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports and Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone for call and message management.