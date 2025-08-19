2025 Yadea RS20 e-scooter for Malaysia, RM4,998

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 19 2025 10:18 am

For the urban electric scooter (e-scooter) market in Malaysia, there is the 2025 Yadea RS20, priced at RM4,998. Eligible for tax rebate under the MARiiCAS initiative, the RS20’s pricing does not include road tax and insurance and is available at all MForce authorised dealer showrooms nationwide.

There are three colour options to choose from – Khaki Grey, Roman Grey, and Grey. Every Yadea RS20 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Powered by a 2.45 kW motor, the RS20 is governed to a maximum speed of 50 km/h with a maximum torque of 107 Nm. Electric power is stored in a 72-Volt 22 Ah battery, with charging time from zero to 80% taking eight hours, while a full charge is good for a range of 105 km.

The RS20 weighs 114 kg with battery installed, 72 kg without, while seat height is set at 765 mm. Wheel sizing is 12-inches front and rear, shod with 90/80 tubeless tyres.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake in the rear, with combined braking system that apportions braking force between front and rear brakes. Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and dual shock absorbers at the back.

Riding conveniences include pairing of the RS20 with the rider’s smartphone and Yadea app, allowing the scooter to be unlocked via the phone app. There is also a mechanical key and remote control as separate unlocking options.

Other riding conveniences include LED lighting throughout, an LCD instrument panel, USB Type-A charging ports, reverse gear function, and two ride modes – ‘S’ for Sport and ‘E’ for Eco. Storage options are a front cowl compartment as well as under seat storage, and a rear rack.