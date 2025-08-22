PDRM offering 50% saman discount at RXZ Members 7.0 gathering tomorrow – Litar Gong Badak, T’ganu

In Local News / by Danny Tan / August 22 2025 4:10 pm

PDRM Terengganu’s JSPT is offering 50% discounts on saman tomorrow, August 23. The campaign is in conjunction with the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering for Yamaha RX-Z enthusiasts, which will be held at Litar Permotoran Terengganu, Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus. The counter will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Terengganu police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for RXZ kakis to wipe the slate clean at half price, since they’re already there.

