PDRM offering 50% saman discount at RXZ Members 7.0 gathering tomorrow – Litar Gong Badak, T’ganu

PDRM Terengganu’s JSPT is offering 50% discounts on saman tomorrow, August 23. The campaign is in conjunction with the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering for Yamaha RX-Z enthusiasts, which will be held at Litar Permotoran Terengganu, Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus. The counter will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Terengganu police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.
Great opportunity for RXZ kakis to wipe the slate clean at half price, since they’re already there.
Comments
offering discounts to a group of criminals. pdrm alreayd know the date and location of gathering , just arrest them all , check whichever didnt pay saman didnt renew road tax got outstanding warrant , then seize their bikes. why does this govt pamper b40 criminals. down with PH now .
what is the point???
Next special discount for the Mat Rempit???
PDRM is retarded as they always has been
No words to describe such a super ridiculous thing! It is at the extreme opposite of government efforts to promote road safety! Foreign countries are laughing at us with this kind of news.
Anwar menang rakyat senang