PDRM offering 50% saman discount at RXZ Members 7.0 gathering tomorrow – Litar Gong Badak, T’ganu

PDRM offering 50% <em>saman</em> discount at RXZ Members 7.0 gathering tomorrow – Litar Gong Badak, T’ganu

PDRM Terengganu’s JSPT is offering 50% discounts on saman tomorrow, August 23. The campaign is in conjunction with the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering for Yamaha RX-Z enthusiasts, which will be held at Litar Permotoran Terengganu, Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus. The counter will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Terengganu police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for RXZ kakis to wipe the slate clean at half price, since they’re already there.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • dont cry plainbs on Aug 22, 2025 at 4:16 pm

    offering discounts to a group of criminals. pdrm alreayd know the date and location of gathering , just arrest them all , check whichever didnt pay saman didnt renew road tax got outstanding warrant , then seize their bikes. why does this govt pamper b40 criminals. down with PH now .

  • Tin Kosong on Aug 22, 2025 at 4:40 pm

    what is the point???

  • Proton Oh Proton on Aug 22, 2025 at 4:41 pm

    Next special discount for the Mat Rempit???

  • Peppa on Aug 22, 2025 at 6:04 pm

    PDRM is retarded as they always has been

  • C F Chin on Aug 22, 2025 at 10:08 pm

    No words to describe such a super ridiculous thing! It is at the extreme opposite of government efforts to promote road safety! Foreign countries are laughing at us with this kind of news.

  • Timbalan Presiden binti Presiden on Aug 23, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Anwar menang rakyat senang

