2026 Jeep Cherokee – 210 hp/312 Nm 1.6T petrol hybrid with two e-motors; 800 km combined range

In Cars, International News, Jeep / by Mick Chan / August 25 2025 3:58 pm

The sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee has made its debut, almost three months since the unveiling of the first images of the nameplate’s latest iteration.

Built on the Stellantis group’s STLA Large unibody architecture, the 2026 Cherokee employs transverse front-mounted engine layout. The latest model measures 4,778 mm long, 1,898 mm wide and 1,715 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,869 mm, and wheel track widths measuring 1,630 mm and 1,634 mm front and rear. Kerb weight is 1,948 kg, while towing capacity is 3,500 kg.

Its powertrain is a petrol-electric hybrid comprised of a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 177 hp at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 2,000 rpm to 3,500 rpm, and the internal combustion engine is combined with two electric motors, drawing from a 1.03 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. This yields combined outputs of 210 hp and 312 Nm, sent to the four driven wheels via an e-CVT.

Both electric motors are housed within the transmission of the Cherokee, with the first motor serving as a starter-generator for the petrol engine, removing the need for a conventional engine starter while also transmitting drive. The second motor draws electricity from either the first motor or the battery for drive, and recharges the battery via regenerative braking; this also provides the vehicle with electric reversing.

The high-voltage battery also provides energy to run the air-conditioning compressor, enabling less running of the ICE during city driving, says Jeep. The 2026 Cherokee is capable of running more than 500 miles (800 km) on a single tank of fuel, says the company.

Driveline for the 2026 Cherokee is by the Jeep Active Drive I 4×4 system with a single-speed transfer case, which defaults to front wheel drive and can send up to 50% of drive to the rear wheels; open differentials are used front and rear. The Select-Terrain traction management system offers four drive modes; Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

For suspension, the 2026 Cherokee gets MacPherson struts in front and an integral link layout at the rear. Brakes are ventilated discs in front and solid discs at the rear, with floating calipers for both axles. Wheels are 17, 18 and 20 inches in diameter depending on variant, and tyre sizes range from 225/65R17, through 225/60R18 to 235/50R20.

In terms of obstacle-traversing capability, the 2026 Cherokee has approach, breakover and departure angles of 19.6 degrees, 18.8 degrees and 29.4 degrees, respectively.

Inside, standard across all variants of the 2026 Cherokee are a 10.25-inch full colour digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the manufacturer’s UConnect 5 system.

Active safety and driving assistance features in the 2026 Cherokee include AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection collision assist, blind spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, drowsy driver detection, Active Driving Assist (a Level 2 assistance system with adaptive cruise control), and rear park assist with rear AEB.

Optional equipment for the Cherokee includes a dual-pane sunroof, foot-sensing powered tailgate with adjustable height operation, a surround-view camera, digital rear view mirror, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, front tyre-to-curb view, premium audio and the Alexa in-car assistant.

In its native United States market, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee starts from US$36,995 (RM155,397), and is offered in base, Laredo, Limited and Overland trim variants. Production of the sixth-generation Cherokee at Stellantis Toluca, Mexico plant, with deliveries to start late-2025.

