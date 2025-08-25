KLIA Transit offering 50% discount for tickets to Putrajaya for Merdeka Day celebrations – Aug 30-31

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / August 25 2025 11:26 am

Want to attend Merdeka Day celebrations and join the festivities at Putrajaya but the thought of driving there and finding parking putting you off? Take the train there lah.

Buy tickets for the KLIA Transit from KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan or Salak Tinggi to the Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station for August 30 and 31 and you’ll get a 50% discount for adults and children (kids below six ride for free). The booking period is from today (August 25) till Merdeka Day.

The good folks at KLIA Ekspres are even throwing mini Jalur Gemilang flags and ‘special Merdeka Pack giveaways’ for the first 200 passengers.

You’ll need to purchase tickets from www.kliaekspres.com or the KLIA Ekspres app. For those who are not aware, KLIA Ekspres is the non-stop train from KL Sentral to the airport, while KLIA Transit stops at three stations on its way to the airport.

