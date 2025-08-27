NPE2 extension formalised – 15 km elevated highway from Jln Istana to Pantai Dalam, new Syed Putra toll

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 27 2025 7:04 pm

A supplemental concession agreement (SCA) has been signed between the works ministry and the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) to formalise the 15 km extension of the highway, and for the concession period to be extended until 2057, the works ministry has stated. The NPE extension (NPE2) will connect with the NPE, Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) and the upcoming Laluan Istana-Kiara Expressway (LIKE).

Announced earlier this year, NPE2 is a 15 km-long, fully elevated route from the Pantai Dalam toll plaza to the Jalan Istana interchange via Jalan Syed Putra. Construction of the highway extension is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and its completion is expected in four years, stated IJM.

IJM states the project includes a new Syed Putra toll plaza, though its inclusion is a little strange seeing that it’s only scheduled to be ready by 2029, well past the government’s plan to implement barrier-free MLFF by 2027. The works minister also mentioned that NPE2 will support MLFF.

“The NPE Extension will ease congestion, reduce travel times and enhance access into the city, while also supporting everyday mobility for residents and businesses in synergy with public transport. With financing secured and planning in progress, we will begin construction by the final quarter of 2025,” said IJM group CEO and managing director Datuk Lee Chun Fai in a statement.

By providing an alternate route, NPE2 is expected to divert up to 40% of vehicle traffic currently travelling from Jalan Bangsar towards the city centre, and this alternative will potentially reduce travel times by up to 25 minutes from Pantai Dalam to central Kuala Lumpur, the IJM statement read.

The new alignment will also complement the traffic-dispersing function of the current stretch of the NPE by easing peak-hour congestion along Jalan Pantai Dalam, Jalan Bangsar, Jalan Syed Putra and Jalan Istana while enhancing the overall efficiency and resilience of the overall highway network, the statement continued.

