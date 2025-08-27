Proton eMas 7 now comes with free tonneau cover for existing, new customers – OTA brings Apple CarPlay

Proton eMas 7 now comes with free tonneau cover for existing, new customers – OTA brings Apple CarPlay

When the Proton eMas 7 was lightly updated in July, Pro-Net said the car would now come standard with a tonneau cover worth RM300, and this is it. Done in response to customer feedback, the tonneau cover is free for existing and new customers.

Finished in carbon print, with a prominent Proton eMas logo on the lower right flap, the unit does look aftermarket in relation to the rest of the car, but it solves the issue of privacy, because if you regularly store valuables in the boot, at least you can now hide them from view.

The omission isn’t unique to the eMas 7. The upcoming Proton eMas 5 will also launch without a tonneau cover – it’s quite likely that the automaker will do a retrofit upgrade for that too.

Proton has also rolled out Apple CarPlay (Android Auto coming soon) and alternatives to the ‘ice cream truck‘ low-speed pedestrian warning sound via over-the-air (OTA) updates. There should now be ‘Galactic Note’ and ‘Space Walk’ options in addition to ‘Classical’.

2025 Proton eMas 7 with tonneau cover

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 

Comments

  • ioma on Aug 27, 2025 at 4:13 pm

    Tonneau cover, that’s one serious upgrade. Before this, your stuffs are expected to be invisible when put in the boot.

  • Haha on Aug 27, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    NO stock.. no point

