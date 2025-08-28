JPJ announces e-wallet payment option now available at all counters nationwide – TnG, GrabPay, MAE, Boost

JPJ announces e-wallet payment option now available at all counters nationwide – TnG, GrabPay, MAE, Boost

In line with the general move towards a cashless, digital service environment, the road transport department (JPJ) has officially launched cashless payment options for its services, allowing e-wallets to be used as a means of payment for transactions at all JPJ counters nationwide using Touch ‘n Go, GrabPay, MAE or Boost applications.

In a statement, the department said that there had been a positive increase in the use of cashless transactions starting from 2024, when it implemented a pilot phase project for it at JPJ Kuala Lumpur. It has since expanded the implementation of this payment method in phases nationwide, involving the activation of 1,183 electronic data capture (EDC) terminal units and the M-Device application at all JPJ counters.

A series of intensive training sessions were held for JPJ counter officers from February to March 2025 to provide a comprehensive understanding of the acceptance procedures, MySikap system reporting and transaction review on the system,

The department said that in 2024, it recorded a total of 43.01 million non-cash transactions, amounting to RM 4.87 billion in collections, and of this, 805 non-cash transactions – with a total collection of RM73,109.20 – were made via e-wallet payments at counters.

Meanwhile, for 2025, the department said that as of August 24, 46.5 million non-cash transaction have been recorded, with RM5.6 billion collected from these. Transactions via e-wallets at counters and the MyJPJ application have increased to 245,626, with a total collection of RM19.6 million.

The department believes that this implementation will continue to increase the number of cashless transactions at all counters. It said that the initiative will reduce the reliance on cash, minimise financial security risks and at the same time support the government’s efforts to create a cashless working environment.

Anthony Lim

Comments

  • Lawless on Aug 28, 2025 at 11:08 am

    Hopefully their servers are in running condition. we don’t mind to pay with whatever type of payment method. Bagus….

