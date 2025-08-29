2025 Audi Q3 Sportback unveiled – 29 mm lower roofline, offered with petrol, diesel, PHEV powertrains

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 29 2025 3:58 pm

Hot on the heels of the third-gen Audi Q3, which was revealed in June, is the version with the sportier roofline – the Audi Q3 Sportback. Technically in its second generation, the ‘coupe SUV’ offers the same petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains as its more upright sibling.

That means a 150 PS/250 Nm 1.5 litre TFSI mild-hybrid with cylinder deactivation, a 2.0 litre TFSI in 204 PS/350 Nm and 265 PS/400 Nm states of tune (both with quattro all-wheel drive), a 150 PS/360 Nm 2.0 litre TDI and a PHEV (branded ‘e-hybrid’) that brings together a 130 PS/250 Nm 1.5 litre petrol and a 115 PS/330 Nm electric motor for 272 PS and 400 Nm of torque altogether. All get a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutcher.

The PHEV’s 25.7 kWh (net 19.7 kWh) battery can charge at up to 50 kW DC and yield up to 118 km of EV-only range (one kilometre less than the non-Sportback Q3). The battery’s under the boot, so cargo volume is 375 litres, down from 488 in the non-hybrids.

Notably, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback share the same boot volume with all seats up, despite the latter’s 29 mm lower roofline; it’s only when you fold the back seats down that the Q3 swallows 1,386 litres compared to the Sportback’s 1,289. We would expect less rear headroom in the Sportback, though.

Glacier white metallic, static studio shot, exterior, detail view front Glacier white metallic, static studio shot, interior, detail view cockpit Madeira brown metallic, static shot, interior, detail: MMI touch display

Looks wise, it’s all as per the Q3 – wider and slimmer Singleframe grille, segmented ‘digital’ DRL eyes, plus fake side air intakes which house the headlamps. Even the back has the same treatments – full-width rear light bar (although this is not standard across the range), ornamental rear bumper ‘vent’ and diffuser-like element.

As with the Q3, you can spec your Sportback with matrix LED headlamps with micro LED technology (25,600 individual diodes), customisable OLED tail lamps, alloys ranging from 17 to 20 inches, acoustic front side windows, and standard, sports or adaptive suspension, with twin-valve adaptive dampers being optional.

It’s also very much Q3 inside – curved ‘digital stage’ widescreen display panel (11.9-inch instrument cluster + 12.8-inch centre touch-screen), right-stalk column gear selector and left-stalk combined lights, indicators and wipers. We’d love to give this novel arrangement a try to see how intuitive, or otherwise, it is to operate.

The new Audi Q3 Sportback is set to launch in November; a month after the Q3. It’ll start from 46,450 euros (RM229k), which is 1,850 euros more than the non-Sportback. The PHEV will cost 51,150 euros (RM252k) – the same premium over the Q3 SUV.

2025 Audi Q3 Sportback

2025 Audi Q3 Sportback e-hybrid PHEV

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.