Hyundai Motor Malaysia sponsors Selangor FC – club’s Official Mobility Partner hands over Staria MPV

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Danny Tan / August 29 2025 4:24 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) is now the official mobility partner of Selangor FC after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the handover of a Hyundai Staria to the Malaysia Super League team this morning.

The documents were signed by HMY president Eric Lee and Selangor FC’s CEO Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon, witnessed by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj. The MoU formalises the collaboration announced earlier this month.

Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed Hyundai’s logo on the Red Giants’ polo tees at the team’s season opener against JDT (which is sponsored by Toyota) on August 8. Fans can look forward to seeing this presence expand across training jerseys and matchday experiences in the months ahead, HMY says.

“Globally, Hyundai’s belief in evolving alongside sport and its communities is reflected through decades of investment in football. Our involvement goes beyond performance, it’s about people, stories, and progress. Football reflects resilience, teamwork and unity, values that mirror our own,” said Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen, HMY’s MD.

“Here in Malaysia, this vision takes on a greater meaning as we join hands with Selangor FC, a club whose legacy and ambition embody the very spirit of our brand vision Progress for Humanity,” she added.

“We are delighted to welcome Hyundai Motor Malaysia as our official mobility partner. This partnership is not just about brand visibility – it’s about aligning with a global leader in mobility solutions that share our values of performance, innovation, and passion. As we compete in both the Malaysia Football League and the ACC Shopee Cup, Hyundai’s support will be instrumental in helping us elevate Selangor FC to greater heights on and off the pitch,” Hamidon said.

