PLUS Malaysia expects up to 2.2 million vehicles on highways for Merdeka weekend; mobile app updated

In Local News / by /

PLUS Malaysia expects traffic on its highways to reach 2.2 million vehicles daily on the long weekend of the 68th Merdeka celebration, New Straits Times has reported.

Highway users have been advised to plan their journeys ahead of time to ensure smoother travel during the period from today until Monday, September 1.

PLUS Malaysia stated that unlike during festive seasons when peak travel days are pre-determined, the highway operator will continuously monitor traffic and update peak-period traffic advice to offer motorists the most relevant highway travel information.

Meanwhile, the highway operator has also announced an update for the MyPLUS-TTA feature within the PLUS mobile application. This enables users to save favourite routes to the app for quicker access, and a real-time alert display that will provide traffic updates directly on the search results page, according to PLUS Malaysia.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

