Transport ministry reviewing vehicle safety standards in Malaysia for assistance and detection systems

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 29 2025 12:29 pm

New international vehicle safety requirements are being considered for possible implementation in Malaysia, said the transport ministry, reported The Star.

The road transport department (JPJ) has been tasked with assessing the suitability of these safety requirements for domestic application, and the proposed regulations are from United Nations (UN) standards, the transport ministry stated.

These standards include UN R139 for brake assist systems, UN R151 for blind spot information systems for detecting bicycles, UN R157 for automated lane keeping systems and UN R166 for the detection of vulnerable road users in close proximity to the vehicle.

The transport ministry made the statement in response to Merbok member of parliament Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan, who asked if the latest vehicle safety technology would be made mandatory for all heavy vehicles in the country, in light of concern for incidents involving heavy vehicles.

High-profile incidents this year which involved heavy vehicles included the Gerik bus crash that claimed 15 lives, while another incident involving two heavy vehicles resulted in the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members.

