Honda Malaysia Sept 2025 promo – CR-V up to RM15k off, City RM8k off, free service for existing customers

September is the month where our patriotic spirit comes to the fore, basking in the afterglow of Merdeka Day and with Malaysia Day to look forward to. So, let’s all come together, stop bickering and fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride. Make sure to check that the flag is the right way up – it’s not that difficult!

Honda Malaysia is celebrating our country’s diversity with the theme of ‘Strong. Diverse. Rewarded’ for its September 2025 promo, and this month, HM is offering up to RM15,000 off for freshly made 2025 stock. All CKD models are included in the promo – no e:N1 EV.

The City sedan’s discount is RM8,000 for the E, V and RS petrol; RM7,000 for the base S; and RM6,200 for the RS hybrid, although the latter is boosted with three years of free service. The City Hatchback is RM4,000 off across the board except for the RS hybrid, which has a RM2.500 discount. Rebates for the WR-V is RM6,000 for the S and E, and RM8,000 for the V and RS.

The larger HR-V – now facelifted – comes with RM4,000 off for the four-model range. This is for new-to-Honda customers; existing customers get a bonus of RM2,000 service vouchers for a total value of RM6,000. Note that ‘existing’ also includes parents, spouses, children and Honda motorcycle owners – everyone is in the net then!

The biggest discounts are for HM’s biggest model, the CR-V. All three 1.5L turbo variants get RM12,000 off, more than the RM9,000 for the RS hybrid. The company is throwing in RM3,000 of service vouchers for all variants, taking total value up to RM15,000.

If you’re still jiwa muda and lusting after the Civic (there’s always something about the Civic that shaves off a decade or two, but only in our imagination), the discount is RM5,000 for the base E and top RS hybrid, and RM7,000 for the V and RS turbo. The discounts here are for vehicles registered from now till September 30. Check out the full model list below.

