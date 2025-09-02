KLIA begins vehicle access management system trial – 10-min drop-off/pick-up time, TnG/CC to access lanes

As of September 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has begun a trial run of its new Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS), which it says is aimed at enhancing kerbside traffic flow and terminal access.
According to Malaysia Airport Holdings (MAHB), the system will undergo trials at Terminal 1’s Level 5 (for departure drop-offs) and Level 3 (for arrival pick-ups) until November 30. The VAMS will also be trialled at Terminal 2 starting from September 15 until November 30.
The airport operator explained that the system, which introduces timed entry and exit through barrier gates, is aimed at reducing congestion at the kerbside due to unauthorised or extended stops from vehicles.
Under the system, entry to the drop-off and pick-up lanes will require the use of Touch ‘n Go (with a minimum of RM30 on it) or a credit card, and vehicles will receive a 10-minute grace period for drop-offs and pick-ups upon entry, with a penalty fee being applied to vehicles overstaying the grace period.
During the trial phase, MAHB said that no penalty fees will apply, as the focus remains on observing traffic patterns and driver behaviour. The observations will help determine the optimal grace period and penalty fee structure for full implementation.
While the system is expected to improve lane congestion in these areas, you can expect that the build-up will inevitably happen nearby, in the case of pick-ups. With the latter, the idea should be to coordinate with passengers in advance, and wait in car parks or holding areas without being causing traffic to block up elsewhere.
Comments
It’s a start. Still think it should be shorter than that. Even with limited mobility it should take less than 5 minutes to unload passengers and luggages.
Drivers at Shenzhen airport is always rushing us to get out and unload ASAP saying they get fined if their car stops for too long
so outdated as if they couldn’t simply use a lpr system for even smoother traffic flow. also a 10 minute buffer will not be sufficient if everyone is going to have to tap out. let’s not forget those who are picking up a larger group with many bags will probably take a little more time to load the vehicle…hopefully this trial proves this and they give a 15-20 min buffer instead. but ya lah just because of the few dumb shits who decide to wait there for extended periods of time, we all kena.
Stupid system that they used for Grab now want to use for all cars. Stupid Loke again.
Expect the roads towards both terminals to be double parked by waiting cars.
10-mins too short. 15-mins better. vehicles now might drop-off at bottom level ( tour van drop-off level). better open-up inner lane drop-off too. now all concentrated on the outer lane, not able to accomodate the amount of pax
Why make things difficult for people?
Enforcement mana?
Kereta parking sooooo long also didn’t ask them to move padahal I only need to drop off/pickup also soooo difficult.
If the airport don’t have the silly vip lane. Congestion would be greatly improved
This is just another stupid wxcuse from the airport to milk more money from its passengers and it is bloody disgusting!!!! Go ask anybody who has recently gone to do a pick up or drop off to see if such a bloody stupidly greedy system needs to be put in place or not?! What happens if the person doing the pick up of drop off doesn’t have the Rm 30, then how, the passenger would be left at the airport until he or she can find another person with Rm 30 just to pick them up?????? What the hell is the government doing or to be more precise what the hell is the transport minister doing by allowing this stupid money grabbing project to go ahead?!!!!