KLIA begins vehicle access management system trial – 10-min drop-off/pick-up time, TnG/CC to access lanes

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 2 2025 10:32 am

As of September 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has begun a trial run of its new Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS), which it says is aimed at enhancing kerbside traffic flow and terminal access.

According to Malaysia Airport Holdings (MAHB), the system will undergo trials at Terminal 1’s Level 5 (for departure drop-offs) and Level 3 (for arrival pick-ups) until November 30. The VAMS will also be trialled at Terminal 2 starting from September 15 until November 30.

The airport operator explained that the system, which introduces timed entry and exit through barrier gates, is aimed at reducing congestion at the kerbside due to unauthorised or extended stops from vehicles.

Under the system, entry to the drop-off and pick-up lanes will require the use of Touch ‘n Go (with a minimum of RM30 on it) or a credit card, and vehicles will receive a 10-minute grace period for drop-offs and pick-ups upon entry, with a penalty fee being applied to vehicles overstaying the grace period.

During the trial phase, MAHB said that no penalty fees will apply, as the focus remains on observing traffic patterns and driver behaviour. The observations will help determine the optimal grace period and penalty fee structure for full implementation.

While the system is expected to improve lane congestion in these areas, you can expect that the build-up will inevitably happen nearby, in the case of pick-ups. With the latter, the idea should be to coordinate with passengers in advance, and wait in car parks or holding areas without being causing traffic to block up elsewhere.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.