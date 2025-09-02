Puspakom tightens four areas in periodic inspection procedure – instructed by JPJ, effective Sept 1, 2025

Commercial vehicle owners, take note. Puspakom has announced an improvement in the mandatory periodic inspection (pemeriksaan berkala) procedure, following orders from the road transport department (JPJ). Effective September 1, 2025, the new and tighter procedure will be implemented in stages. It involves four key areas.
The first aspect concerns the vehicle’s brake system efficiency. Puspakom says that there will be a full inspection on all components of the braking system, including a full brake efficiency test. Should one item in instrumented testing or visual inspection fail, all related items will be inspected again in the retest (pemeriksaan berkala semula).
The second aspect is the brake test for trailers. The new guidelines state that all axles for all types of trailers have to be tested, and the overall brake efficiency reading will also be taken into account to determine the level of brake efficiency.
The third aspect is about tyres. The company says that if a vehicle is coming in for a retest, all tyres will be inspected again, irrespective of the original reason/failure that required a retest (most likely not tyres). This move is probably to counter the practice of renting good tyres just for the purpose of a one-off inspection.
Finally, visual inspection. Puspakom will reinstate some items that were previously dropped from the periodic inspection list. The items are axle shaft cover/bolt/nut, body ‘U’ bolt, cross member, floorboard, driver/passenger seat, mixer overflow container, body work/paint work, door panel and engine oil leak.
Should there be a failure of any item that functions as a pair in a system, all related items will have to be inspected again in the retest. Finally, the functionality test for bogie axles is now mandatory.
“We understand that this change may need some adjustment for customers; however, it is important to ensure the safety of all road users,” Puspakom said in a statement. Commercial vehicle owners, take note and prepare accordingly.
Comments
this is an improvement. Well done JPJ. keep working on periodic inspection standard and road safety enforcement works. a suggestion for MOT is that, for heavy vehicle fleet, there must be an audit of maintenance record. rational is like this :
the period between mandatory periodical inspection can’t be made any shorter. but vehicle wear and tear is much faster. as such relying on periodic inspection by regulation is not going to completely stop unsafe heavy vehicles.
as such requirement made on fleet owners to prove maintenance carried out by certified workshops at more frequent periods than mandatory inspection. audit should be able to determine if the vehicle have been maintained to be roadworthy based on maintenance records.
hold certified workshop to also be responsible to verify if these vehicle had indeed undergone proper maintenance.
let’s do this for heavy vehicles of certain category first. this will help support workshop with TVET graduates or certification by automotive supplier to elevate their level of professionalism
TOTAL CRAP, see how many road ” UNWORTHY ” lorries moving everyday. Sand and stone lorries especially casuing damage to car windscreens everyday
So let me get this straight; all of these “4 key areas”, were not done in the first place before? Good to know..
habislah, puspakom staffs need three shifts a day now, operate 24/7 each shift 8 hours to accommodate all the retests