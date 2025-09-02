Puspakom tightens four areas in periodic inspection procedure – instructed by JPJ, effective Sept 1, 2025

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 2 2025 2:10 pm

Commercial vehicle owners, take note. Puspakom has announced an improvement in the mandatory periodic inspection (pemeriksaan berkala) procedure, following orders from the road transport department (JPJ). Effective September 1, 2025, the new and tighter procedure will be implemented in stages. It involves four key areas.

The first aspect concerns the vehicle’s brake system efficiency. Puspakom says that there will be a full inspection on all components of the braking system, including a full brake efficiency test. Should one item in instrumented testing or visual inspection fail, all related items will be inspected again in the retest (pemeriksaan berkala semula).

The second aspect is the brake test for trailers. The new guidelines state that all axles for all types of trailers have to be tested, and the overall brake efficiency reading will also be taken into account to determine the level of brake efficiency.

Click to enlarge

The third aspect is about tyres. The company says that if a vehicle is coming in for a retest, all tyres will be inspected again, irrespective of the original reason/failure that required a retest (most likely not tyres). This move is probably to counter the practice of renting good tyres just for the purpose of a one-off inspection.

Finally, visual inspection. Puspakom will reinstate some items that were previously dropped from the periodic inspection list. The items are axle shaft cover/bolt/nut, body ‘U’ bolt, cross member, floorboard, driver/passenger seat, mixer overflow container, body work/paint work, door panel and engine oil leak.

Should there be a failure of any item that functions as a pair in a system, all related items will have to be inspected again in the retest. Finally, the functionality test for bogie axles is now mandatory.

“We understand that this change may need some adjustment for customers; however, it is important to ensure the safety of all road users,” Puspakom said in a statement. Commercial vehicle owners, take note and prepare accordingly.

