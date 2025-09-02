smart #2 confirmed – brand’s all-new electric city car to debut in late 2026; designed by Mercedes-Benz

In Cars, International News, smart / by Gerard Lye / September 2 2025 5:05 pm

After introducing a trio of electric cars with ever-increasing sizes, smart Automobile (a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Mercedes-Benz AG) is going back to the brand’s roots by announcing a new electric city car that will celebrate its premiere in late 2026.

Called the #2, the all-new model will be a two-seater like the retired fortwo that was in production from 1998 until 2024. The fortwo was the cornerstone of smart’s line-up back then and lived for three generations, with cabriolet, Crossblade (no roof, doors or windshield) and various limited-edition versions made available. Fully electric variants were also introduced.

In an official release, the company said the #2 was greenlit following the successful feasibility check of the internal ‘project:two’. It added that the model will be styled by Mercedes-Benz and be built on an all-new proprietary architecture developed by smart’s in-house R&D team. At this stage, the #2 is in its final design and development phase, with production set to take place in China. The electric city car will be launched in China, Europe and other global markets.

Teasers of the #2 show a vehicle with a small footprint and a design that appears to be less curvy than its fortwo predecessors. The silhouette also suggests a small roof spoiler and Kammback body style. It goes without saying the #2 will sit below the #1 in the smart line-up. Its confirmation also opens up the possibility of a #4, which would be a reference to the forfour, although the #1 is deemed as the indirect successor to that model.

“I’m thrilled to confirm a new two-seater smart – the smart #2. Developing an ultra-compact vehicle on an entirely new all-electric architecture is far more complex than creating a larger car. But now, we’re ready. Thanks to the unwavering support of our shareholders, we’ve strengthened our production and development capabilities and successfully renewed our brand and product lineup. It’s the perfect moment to reinvent our iconic city car,” said Tong Xiangbei, global CEO of smart.

“27 years ago, the first smart fortwo took the world by storm – becoming an icon for both the brand and the industry. Loved by over two million customers worldwide, our original city car stood as a solution for urban mobility and a symbol of urban culture. With our new smart #2, we are responding to the market’s enthusiasm with an all-electric two-seater that blends smart’s cutting-edge technology and latest design philosophy into our iconic concept. The smart two-seater is reborn,” commented Mandy Zhang, global CMO of smart.

