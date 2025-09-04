Honda tests full-size EV Fun Concept e-motorcycle

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 4 2025 12:01 pm

Testing for the Honda EV Fun Concept electric motorcycle continues in Europe, with new photos showing real world on-road testing in Offenbach, Germany. First shown in Milan, Italy, during the EICMA motorcycle show, the EV Fun Concept is Honda’s first full-size electric motorcycle (e-bike).

The electric equivalent of a middleweight motorcycle, the EV Fun Concept comes with a non-removable battery pack. Charging uses CCS2 quick charging, the same as used in EV charging stations.

According to Masatsugu Tanaka, project lead and 20-year veteran at Honda motorcycles, the EV Fun Concept was built to the design brief of “be the wind”. ” The EV Fun Conncept offers a quiet and smooth ride unique to EV models and a sense of unity with the machine that can make riders feel like the wind,” says Tanaka.

Frome what can be seen from the photos and videos provided, the EV Fun Concept places its electric motor amidships, with belt drive to the rear wheel that is held by a single-sided swingarm. According to the teaser video for the EV Fun Concept, Honda’s latest e-bike will be coming to the market soon.



