NKVE lane closures from Jalan Duta to Bkt Lanjan – ad gantry work, both directions, 11pm – 5am, Sept 10-11

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 9 2025 9:40 am

Click to enlarge

NKVE users, take note. PLUS has announced lane closures on a stretch of the NKVE between Jalan Duta and Bukit Lanjan. The exact location is KM28.20 to KM28.25 and it involves both directions.

The closure is from September 10 (tomorrow) to 11, from 11pm to 5am, and it’s for the installation of the structure of an advertising gantry that spans the width of the highway by a third party contractor.

Based on the graphic above, you can see that three lanes heading towards Jalan Duta will be closed, leaving just one lane passable to traffic, excluding the emergency lane. On the other side towards Bukit Lanjan (northbound), the two rightmost lanes will be closed, leaving two lanes free.

Those who use the NKVE at night, please take note and follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.

