Penang NCPR North Coastal Paired Road to ease congestion between Tanjung Bungah, Teluk Bahang

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 9 2025 4:44 pm

The North Coastal Paired Road (NCPR) in Penang will soon offer relief for traffic congestion sustained by road users between Teluk Bahang and Tanjung Bungah on the island, said Penang state infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, reported The Star.

The new 10.61 km-long highway will provide an alternative to the single-carriageway Jalan Batu Ferringhi which often becomes gridlocked, especially during festive seasons and long weekends, according to the report.

The RM2.9 billion project, also known as Package 1 of the Three Major Roads and Tunnel Project awarded in 2013, will be comprised of 8.41 km of roads and a 2.2 km viaduct over the sea. The road alignment will begin at Jalan Tanjung Bungah, go past the floating mosque, traverse the sea before rejoining land near Shamrock, go through Batu Ferringhi and end in Teluk Bahang.

Construction is expected to begin next year, and be completed by 2031, The Star reported. The appointed contractor is Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC), and finalising the detailed design will take at least six months, said Zairil. “Following the updated alignment, an amendment to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) study will also be required, with the process anticipated to take approximately 1.5 years,” the committee chairman said.

“Land acquisition will commence once the land acquisition cost agreement (LACA) is signed while for state-owned land, construction may proceed immediately after the signing of the Supplementary Agreement,” Zairil said, adding that the acquisition process for private lots is estimated to take at least six to 12 months.

