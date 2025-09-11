Proton rolls out Servis Ihsan Madani campaign – up to 30% off service packages for Persona, Iriz, Exora, Saga

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 11 2025 4:20 pm

Proton has announced the Servis Ihsan Madani (SIM) service campaign, which it says is aimed at easing the cost of vehicle ownership while encouraging safer driving habits among Malaysians. The campaign runs from September 11 to November 11 this year and is done in collaboration with the ministry of domestic trade and costs of living (KPDN).

Through this campaign, owners of any of Proton’s PIES models, namely the Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga, can enjoy basic service packages at fixed promotional prices. It is RM145 for a semi-synthetic package and RM198 for a fully synthetic package, with the company noting these prices are up to 30% off from standard rates.

Additionally, customers can also have their car subject to a 40-point safety inspection for free at all authorised Proton service centres. The inspection covers key components such as brakes, batteries, wipers and other critical systems to ensure the vehicle performs reliably.

“The Servis Ihsan Madani campaign is part of Proton’s broader commitment to making vehicle ownership more accessible and worry-free for Malaysians. By aligning our aftersales initiatives with the aspirations of the Malaysia Madani programme, we are not only improving affordability but also promoting safety and responsibility on the road. This campaign underscores Proton’s dedication to serving the needs of our customers while supporting the nation’s mobility goals,” said Ainol Azmil Abu Bakar, covering deputy CEO of Proton.

“Customers can enjoy a very affordable service package even compared to independent workshops. Moreover, we will carry out a free 40-point safety inspection for customers’ peace of mind. Proton is always committed to always deliver utmost customer satisfaction,” commented Wan Hazran Wan Mustafa, director of aftersales at Proton Edar.

Referring to KPDN’s official website, SIM is an initiative under the Rahmah Umbrella Programme (Program Payung Rahmah) aimed at helping individuals, particularly those in the low-income group, to reduce the burden of the cost of living related to vehicle maintenance costs. In addition to Proton, other players in the automotive industry that are involved in the SIM programme include Perodua as well as Petronas.

