GWM Wey 80 renamed to Wey G9 for Malaysia – CKD PHEV Toyota Alphard-rivalling MPV coming soon

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / September 12 2025 5:40 pm

The MPV previously called the GWM Wey 80 has been given a new name ahead of its Malaysian launch, with the GWM Wey G9 moniker having been announced on Facebook. The Chinese carmaker added that the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire rival, last previewed at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) in July, is coming soon – about time, too, as the previously-announced Q3 2025 launch window ends this month.

No other details were announced, but we should get the car as per what was shown at PACE, in the new middle-wheelbase seven-seater specification (sold in China as the Wey Gaoshan 8). That car measures a generous 5,280 mm long, slotting between the 5,050 mm of the standard-wheelbase Gaoshan 7 and the whopping 5,410 mm of the long-wheelbase six-seater Gaoshan 9.

The Malaysian market G9 will also receive an updated interior, featuring a two-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen (no passenger display for our market, unfortunately), the latter running on GWM’s latest Coffee OS 3. There are also new seat controls on the second-row armrests, including a rotary massage mode dial.

Under the bonnet will sit the Hi4 all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 156 PS 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, a 177 PS electric front motor and a 183 PS rear motor for a total system output of 487 PS, plus 140 km of CLTC-rated electric range from a 37.96 kWh battery. The updated powertrain in China gets a slightly lower total output of 458 PS but a larger 51.55 kWh battery delivering a WLTP-rated EV range of 201 km, although it’s unclear if export markets like ours will get this.

When it arrives, the G9 will be locally assembled alongside the Haval H6 HEV at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Pegoh, Melaka, with exports to ASEAN markets such as Thailand under consideration.

GALLERY: GWM Wey G9 Hi4 at PACE 2025

