Volkswagen brand Scout mulling Australian market; RHD to come after 2027 United States, Canada launch?

In Cars, International News, Scout / by Mick Chan / September 12 2025 5:46 pm

With the resurrection of the Scout brand in 2024 as a brand for electric SUVs and pick-up trucks, the brand will be making its way to the Australian market, according to Australian site Car Expert.

Scout CEO Scott Keogh has revealed that the Australian market is within the firm’s plans, following the brand’s scheduled launch in the United States and Canada in 2027.

“We want to nail America and Canada. Those will be our first markets and then after that we will look to other markets and certainly Australia’s on the list,” Keogh told journalists at the Munich motor show earlier this week.

Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pick-up truck

The first models to emerge from the Scout brand are the Traveler SUV and the Terra pick-up truck, both of significant size, measuring 5,280 mm long and 5,822 mm long, respectively. Under the skin, an 800-volt electrical architecture supports up to 350 kW DC of fast charging and bi-directional charging, enabling battery range of up to 350 miles or 560 km.

Both the Traveler and Terra will also be available with a range-extender engine option, and the ICE-augmented powertrain will yield range of more than 500 miles or 800 km. For off-roading credentials, both Scout models will be of a ladder frame construction and be fitted with a solid rear axle, front and rear locking differentials and over 900 mm of water wading capability.

The order book for the Scout Traveler and Terra opened last year in the United States, priced from US$50,000 (RM217,500 at exchange rates of the time) including incentives, or US$60,000 (RM261,000) at regular pricing.

GALLERY: Scout Traveler

