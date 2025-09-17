Jetour eVT5 sighted on-road in Malaysia – EV version of Chery Tiggo Cross, 53.6 kWh; local launch soon?

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Jetour, Local News / by Mick Chan / September 17 2025 10:47 am

An on-road sighting of the Jetour eVT5 has been depicted on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, following the electric model’s local debut in May this year. Here, the example sighted appears to be of the same exterior specification as that of the debut unit.

The eVT5 EV crossover had previously been seen in Malaysia as the Kaiyi X3 Pro EV, essentially a battery-electric version of the Chery Tiggo Cross that was launched locally in July. Measuring 4,443 mm long, 1,831 mm wide, 1,646 mm tall with a 2,632 mm wheelbase and 183 mm of ground clearance, the eVT5 is 125 mm longer than the Tiggo Cross.

Jetour eVT5 at 2025 Malaysia Autoshow

Its battery is a 53.6 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that provides a claimed 356 km of range on the NEDC cycle, which can attain a 30-80% recharge in 30 minutes. A 163 PS/280 Nm electric motor drives the front wheels, while suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

As on the example shown in May this year, this unit appears to be fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, shod in 215/55R18 tyres. Inside, cabin equipment includes leather upholstery, a 10.25-inch LCD touch-screen, one rear air vent, a panoramic sunroof, a 360 camera, auto brake hold, conventional cruise control, wireless phone charging, six airbags and a row of physical climate control toggles.

Jetour Malaysia has previously stated that it is considering the eVT5 for the Malaysian market, so this latest sighting of the model lends weight to the possibility of the electric crossover making its local market launch. What do you think of this model?

