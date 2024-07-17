Kaiyi X3 Pro EV sighted in Cyberjaya – 163 PS/280 Nm B-SUV, 53 kWh LFP battery, 401 km range NEDC

Posted in Cars, China, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 17 2024 4:37 pm

A new player has joined the EV game in Malaysia, and based on the badging worn, this appears to be the Kaiyi X3 Pro EV, sighted in Cyberjaya and photographed courtesy of MyEVOC Facebook group member Har Chee.

Energy is stored in a 53 kWh CATL-sourced lithium iron phosphate battery pack that yields a range of 401 km on the NEDC test cycle, and this powers a front-mounted motor producing 120 kW (163 PS) and 280 Nm of torque. This will propel the X3 Pro EV from 0-50 km/h in 3.77 seconds, according to the brand.

Dimensions according to the Kaiyi Global website state that the X3 Pro EV measures 4,440 mm long, 1,831 mm wide and 1,646 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,632 mm, and a track width of 1,831 mm.

For comparison, this is slightly larger than the B-segment Proton X50, which measures 4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,609 mm tall with a 2,600 mm wheelbase. Suspension is by MacPherson struts in front, and a multi-link independent setup at the rear.

A glance of the Kaiyi Global website reveals that the brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chery Automobile, established in 2014 and based in the Sichuan province. Here, the X3 Pro EV that has been sighted locally wearing trade plates has a front fascia that is different from that portrayed on the Kaiyi website.

The unit pictured here getting a more EV-esque, blanked front end with corner sculpting that ‘falls’ from each headlamp, whereas the example shown on the brand’s global website wears a section of faux-metal and black plastic cladding. Meanwhile, rear-end styling is carried over from that of the example on the website.

Just the exterior of the X3 Pro EV has been photographed locally, though Kaiyi’s international websites reveal that the interior of the SUV gets a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, with Android and Apple iOS device connectivity.

Available safety kit on the X3 Pro EV in overseas markets include lane departure warning, four airbags, a 360-degree camera setup, and more. According to Car News China, pricing for the Kaiyi X3 Pro EV ranges from 119,9000 yuan to 176,600 yuan (RM77,038 to RM113,469) in China.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.