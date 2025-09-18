Geely Galaxy M9 in China – 6-seat PHEV SUV, up to 870 PS, 185 km EV range, 1,255 km total, from RM103k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 18 2025 8:11 pm

It’s been three months since the Geely Galaxy M9 was revealed at a ceremony in Milan, but the flagship plug-in hybrid SUV has finally gone on sale in China. Despite its status at the top of the new energy Galaxy lineup, it’s priced very competitively as it takes on rivals like the new BYD Tang L DM.

The M9 is available in six variants, with prices ranging from 183,800 yuan (RM108,500) to 248,800 yuan (RM146,900). For a limited period, a 10,000 yuan (RM5,900) discount drops those figures to 173,800 yuan (RM102,600) to 238,800 yuan (RM141,000).

Power comes from the latest version of Geely’s performance-focused EM-P powertrain, with a more efficient version of the 1.5 litre BHE15TD turbo four-cylinder engine. As per the naturally-aspirated unit in the A7, this mill achieves a record thermal efficiency of 47.26% and produces 163 PS at 5,000 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 2,500 and 3,500 rpm.

Supplanting it is a 244 PS/350 Nm electric motor integrated into the 3DHT Evo three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission, resulting in a total system output of 408 PS and 605 Nm of torque. This gets the six-seater, two-tonne leviathan from zero to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h.

Base models come with an 18.4 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery for a WLTP-rated pure electric range of 85 km, contributing to a total range of 1,140 km. Stepping up the long range variants bumps up the battery capacity to 41.46 kWh, boosting their EV range to 185 km and total range to 1,255 km (1,505 km on the CLTC cycle, leading to the headline “over 1,500 km” figure).

This has the added benefit of slashing the acceleration time by nearly half a second at 7.3 seconds, even though power outputs remain identical and the weight ballooning by over 200 kg. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.7 litres per 100 km with the smaller battery and 5.6 litres per 100 km with the larger one.

The range-topping all-wheel drive version gets two 231 PS/280 Nm rear motors for an outrageous 870 PS and 1,165 Nm, enabling it to complete the century sprint in 4.5 seconds. With the same 41.46 kWh battery, the EV range is slightly shorter at 170 km, with total range also reduced to 1,130 km; fuel consumption is also quite a bit higher at 6.25 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the M9 carries the same design language as other new Galaxy models, sporting a full-width light bar integrating the projector LED headlights. This features a starry motif – repeated in the rear – made up of 816 LEDs, sitting above a grille-less nose and T-shaped bumper corners.

Moving to the side, the M9 bucks the recent trend of flush door handles, persevering with conventional pull-type units. They form what little adornment there is on the body sides, along with prominent chrome side window trim and upright C-pillars. Full-width taillights, a curious pair of fake exhaust outlets and multi-spoke alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, the M9 sports a massive 30-inch touchscreen that forms a single unbroken display for the centre and front passenger, just like the Lynk & Co 900. The Flyme Auto infotainment system’s built-in generative AI functionality is said to feature the industry’s first “end-to-end” large language model and the world’s first dynamic and adaptive memory, whatever that means. You also get a legrest for the front passenger, Flyme Sound speakers and a 9.1 litre refrigerator at the rear of the centre console.

Meanwhile, second-row passengers sit on sumptuous captain’s chairs with an 11-layer structure and a ten-point massage function, watching videos through a separate roof monitor. The “full-size” third-row, meanwhile, gets the same flat floor as those in front and can be reclined electrically up to 120 degrees. A 180 mm “walkway” between the second-row seats aids entry and egress for the last row.

Under the skin, the M9 rides on the updated Global Energy Architecture (GEA Evo) featuring an AI-based “digital chassis” for controlling acceleration, braking, steering and suspension, with double wishbone front and five-link rear suspension. Long range variants come with adaptive dampers, with the AWD version gaining optional dual-chamber air suspension with camera-based predictive damping.

There’s also a “comfort stop” function for smoother braking and an upgraded stability control system that can even handle tyre blowouts, while the AWD’s torque-vectoring dual rear motors enables a tank turn function for narrower U-turns and parking in tight spaces.

As with other newer Geely models, the M9 features the company’s latest G-Pilot suite of driver assists. The H5 system fitted to this car utilises a single lidar sensor on the top of the windscreen and delivers highly automated highway driving without the need for high-definition mapping.

The Galaxy M9 is being touted as a global model, opening the door for it to be sold in Malaysia as a Proton alongside the upcoming eMas 7 PHEV. If it does, expect the car to be by far and away the national carmaker’s most expensive model ever, putting even the X90 in the shade. Would you like to see the M9 on our shores? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

