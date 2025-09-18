Nissan to close California, Sao Paulo design studios, downscale London, Japan ops by end-fiscal 2025

Nissan to close California, Sao Paulo design studios, downscale London, Japan ops by end-fiscal 2025

Nissan has announced that it will close its design studios in California and Sao Paulo, and downscale its operations in London and Japan, by the end of fiscal 2025 as part of a realignment of its global design operations, Reuters has reported.

This would leave five design centres around the world for the Japanese carmaker – Los Angeles (which will become its primary US design hub), London (which will continue to support Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania in collaboration with Renault), Shanghai, Tokyo and Atsugi (global lead design studio). Nissan has not said how many jobs would be affected by the California and Sao Paulo design hub closures.

It was reported last month that negotiations had begun with the union representing staff at Nissan Automotive Europe in France’s Montigny-le-Bretonneux (its European regional office, with about 560 staff) about changes including job cuts.

After taking over in April, CEO Ivan Espinosa announced a restructuring that would cut about 15% of Nissan’s workforce, slash global production capacity by nearly 30% to 2.5 million vehicles and the number of its manufacturing sites from 17 to 10, to hopefully save 500 billion yen (RM14.3 billion).

