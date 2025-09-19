Increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases recorded in Kelantan from January to August this year – JPJ

In Local News / by /

Increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases recorded in Kelantan from January to August this year – JPJ

Kelantan has recorded an increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases from January to August this year, reported Bernama.

During this period, 13 overloading cases were recorded under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, while 1,080 cases were recorded under the Road Transport Act during the period, said Kelantan state road transport department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah.

The number of cases had risen sharply compared to the 890 cases in the same period last year, while those under the Land Public Transport Act were slightly lower than the 16 cases recorded previously, he said.

Increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases recorded in Kelantan from January to August this year – JPJ

“Overloading offences involved vehicles transporting construction materials such as sand, logs and oil, as well as raw materials including iron ore,” Mohd Misuari said. The offence is viewed seriously as it causes not only damage to road infrastructure, but also increases the risk of accidents and endangers the the safety of other road users.

“We urge all commercial vehicle owners to adhere to the load limits for the safety of road users and the sustainability of the country’s infrastructure. The public is also encouraged to lodge complaints on overloading offences through official channels to assist enforcement efforts,” the Kelantan state JPJ director said.

Meanwhile, Ops Gempur Kenderaan Perdagangan that was held from September 1 to 17 saw the inspection of 5,358 vehicles and 2,415 offences were recorded, including expired driving licences, expired road tax, overloading, carrying dangerous loads, and lack of insurance coverage.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • dont cry plainbs on Sep 19, 2025 at 12:28 pm

    jpj scope and jurisdiction is limited , to really punish these criminals we need active participation from pdrm and AG/PP . maybe we should pay the salaries of home minister and law minister to Loke if you expect him to do their jobs.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 