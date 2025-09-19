Increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases recorded in Kelantan from January to August this year – JPJ

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 19 2025 10:28 am

Kelantan has recorded an increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases from January to August this year, reported Bernama.

During this period, 13 overloading cases were recorded under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, while 1,080 cases were recorded under the Road Transport Act during the period, said Kelantan state road transport department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah.

The number of cases had risen sharply compared to the 890 cases in the same period last year, while those under the Land Public Transport Act were slightly lower than the 16 cases recorded previously, he said.

“Overloading offences involved vehicles transporting construction materials such as sand, logs and oil, as well as raw materials including iron ore,” Mohd Misuari said. The offence is viewed seriously as it causes not only damage to road infrastructure, but also increases the risk of accidents and endangers the the safety of other road users.

“We urge all commercial vehicle owners to adhere to the load limits for the safety of road users and the sustainability of the country’s infrastructure. The public is also encouraged to lodge complaints on overloading offences through official channels to assist enforcement efforts,” the Kelantan state JPJ director said.

Meanwhile, Ops Gempur Kenderaan Perdagangan that was held from September 1 to 17 saw the inspection of 5,358 vehicles and 2,415 offences were recorded, including expired driving licences, expired road tax, overloading, carrying dangerous loads, and lack of insurance coverage.

