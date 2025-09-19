Petronas NKVE Subang-Damansara closed till Dec 10

In Local News / by /

Petronas NKVE Subang-Damansara closed till Dec 10

Those who ply the NKVE highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at KM15.3 northbound will be closed for maintenance and upgrades. This is the one between Subang and Damansara exits.

The concessionaire says that the closure will be till December 10, and it includes other premises in the location. This should mean that the integrated F&B outlets would be closed as well – I remember a McDonalds, Dunkin Donuts and Subway at this popular station.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up on the NKVE, there’s a Shell station next to this Petronas. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 