Petronas NKVE Subang-Damansara closed till Dec 10

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 19 2025 11:26 am

Those who ply the NKVE highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at KM15.3 northbound will be closed for maintenance and upgrades. This is the one between Subang and Damansara exits.

The concessionaire says that the closure will be till December 10, and it includes other premises in the location. This should mean that the integrated F&B outlets would be closed as well – I remember a McDonalds, Dunkin Donuts and Subway at this popular station.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up on the NKVE, there’s a Shell station next to this Petronas. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

