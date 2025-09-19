Singapore taxi operator ComfortDelGro to offer SG-Johor Bahru taxi rides beginning Sept 25, from RM197

In International News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / September 19 2025 3:43 pm

Singapore taxi operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) will begin offering cross-border services into Malaysia from September 25, The Straits Times has reported.

Customers of the service will be dropped off at the Larkin Sentral terminal in Johor Bahru, which is the designated drop-off point for taxis from Singapore.

According to the city-state’s largest transport provider, most taxi trips on this route will cost SGD80 (RM272), however pick-ups from the Ban San Street taxi stand will cost SGD60 (RM197), while pick-ups from the airport will cost SGD120 (RM394), according to CDG.

All 90 ComfortDelGro drivers with a valid cross-border licence will be available for the Singapore-Johor Bahru service, a spokesperson has said. “We recognise the growing demand for cross-border transportation and are committed to expanding our travel options for passengers, as well as more earning opportunities for our cabbies,” said the CDG spokesperson to The Straits Times.

