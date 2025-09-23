JPJ arrests KLIA taxi tout who overcharged tourist for trip to KL hotel – suspect believed to be in a group

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 23 2025 10:03 am

The Selangor road transport department (JPJ) has arrested a woman who is suspected of being a taxi tout, reports Bernama. This comes following a recent viral video of a foreign tourist being cheated by a taxi tout at KLIA Terminal 2.

In the video posted on September 15, 2025, a foreign tourist revealed that the suspect negotiated for a fare of RM60 when the tourist was looking for a bus ride to hotel in Kuala Lumpur. However, upon arrival at the location, the suspect refused to stop and instead drove to a secluded area before demanding a fare of RM836, nearly 14 times the amount originally negotiated.

“After the suspect’s video went viral on social media two days ago about a foreign tourist being cheated by touts at KLIA T2, the JPJ conducted an undercover operation and successfully apprehended the suspect who was trying to deceive a Filipino tourist heading to the city centre,” said Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan.

He added that his team also seized a black Perodua Axia used by the who woman who is believed to have rented it from another individual. After her arrest at 1am on Monday (September 22, 2025), the suspect was questioned and is believed to be operating in a group. Azrin said his department is now actively tracking down the other members of the group.

According to him, the woman’s modus operandi was to approach foreign tourists who arrive at the airport and offer them cheap prices for transport to the capital. “When she was detained, the woman said she was doing this to earn extra income, and it is understood that she was able to make three trips a day,” he said.

From January until today, 143 taxi touts have been detained and fined a total of RM419,200. On his Facebook post, transport minister Anthony Loke applauded JPJ for taking quick action and said his ministry will not compromise with taxi touts, which he said previously is an act of betraying the country’s interest. Touting at Malaysian airports is forbidden, with those caught subject to a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or a maximum five-year jail term, or both.

