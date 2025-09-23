KL road closures for Sultan of Selangor Cup football match vs Singapore – Sept 27 at Stadium Merdeka

In Local News

KL road closures for Sultan of Selangor Cup football match vs Singapore – Sept 27 at Stadium Merdeka

Stadium Merdeka in KL will be hosting the Sultan of Selangor Cup 2025 football match between Selangor and Singapore on September 27, and a couple of roads in the city will see closures and diversions.

The roads are Jalan Maharajalela (Bulatan Merdeka), Jalan Hang Tuah (entry towards Jalan Hang Jebat), Jalan Hang Jebat, Jalan Stadium and Jalan Merdeka. KL deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamed said the traffic diversions will start from 2pm until the end of the game, which kicks off at 9pm.

The cop said that 115 KL JSPT officers and personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. He urged football fans heading to the match to use public transport. Stadium Merdeka, which is at the base of Merdeka 118, can be easily reached via the MRT, Monorail and LRT.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

