6,360 Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche cars have unpaid road tax, RM35.7 million owed – Loke

In Local News / by /

6,360 Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche cars have unpaid road tax, RM35.7 million owed – Loke

Owners of 6,360 luxury vehicles in Malaysia across the Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche brands have recorded nearly RM35.7 million in road tax arrears, transport minister Anthony Loke has disclosed in a press conference today, reported Bernama.

The five brands named by the road transport department (JPJ) revealed that Rolls-Royce accounted for 345 units with RM6,455,563.70 unpaid, Lamborghini with 372 units (RM3,761,345.40), Bentley with 660 units (RM7,055,197.10), Ferrari with 675 units (RM4,718,395.60), and Porsche with 4,308 units (RM13,751,078.20), reported Malay Mail.

“I want to remind this group of the ultra-wealthy that they, too, have responsibilities. The government has been generous enough to extend subsidies to everyone, including those with luxury vehicles, but that comes with the responsibility of renewing their road tax,” Loke said.

6,360 Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche cars have unpaid road tax, RM35.7 million owed – Loke

The figures show that many owners of luxury cars have failed to fulfil their responsibility to renew their motor vehicle licences (LKM), said the transport minister. “Among the owners are Tan Sris, politicians, businessmen and other well-known individuals. If this continues, we will take more drastic measures,” he said.

The road transport department has commenced Op Luxury, an ongoing enforcement operation where luxury cars on the road without valid road tax and insurance will be seized.

The transport minister said that some owners of luxury cars were deliberately delaying payment of road tax, as records show that vehicles a recent as one to two years old have gone without road tax renewals for periods of six months to more than a year. Some motorists waited until their cars had been seized, as the RM300 compound was considered “worth it,” according to the transport minister.

So far, 421 luxury vehicles have been seized so far under Op Luxury, reported Bernama.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 