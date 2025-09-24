6,360 Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche cars have unpaid road tax, RM35.7 million owed – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 24 2025 6:29 pm

Owners of 6,360 luxury vehicles in Malaysia across the Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche brands have recorded nearly RM35.7 million in road tax arrears, transport minister Anthony Loke has disclosed in a press conference today, reported Bernama.

The five brands named by the road transport department (JPJ) revealed that Rolls-Royce accounted for 345 units with RM6,455,563.70 unpaid, Lamborghini with 372 units (RM3,761,345.40), Bentley with 660 units (RM7,055,197.10), Ferrari with 675 units (RM4,718,395.60), and Porsche with 4,308 units (RM13,751,078.20), reported Malay Mail.

“I want to remind this group of the ultra-wealthy that they, too, have responsibilities. The government has been generous enough to extend subsidies to everyone, including those with luxury vehicles, but that comes with the responsibility of renewing their road tax,” Loke said.

The figures show that many owners of luxury cars have failed to fulfil their responsibility to renew their motor vehicle licences (LKM), said the transport minister. “Among the owners are Tan Sris, politicians, businessmen and other well-known individuals. If this continues, we will take more drastic measures,” he said.

The road transport department has commenced Op Luxury, an ongoing enforcement operation where luxury cars on the road without valid road tax and insurance will be seized.

The transport minister said that some owners of luxury cars were deliberately delaying payment of road tax, as records show that vehicles a recent as one to two years old have gone without road tax renewals for periods of six months to more than a year. Some motorists waited until their cars had been seized, as the RM300 compound was considered “worth it,” according to the transport minister.

So far, 421 luxury vehicles have been seized so far under Op Luxury, reported Bernama.

