Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages

In Local Bike News, Local News / by /

Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages

A traffic advisory from Malaysian traffic police (JSPT) for the 2025 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL), scheduled for September 28 to October 5. JSPT advises roads will be closed and traffic controlled during the 29th edition of this 2.ProSeries bicycle race covering a total distance of 1,244.2 km.

  • Stage 1, September 28: Langkawi – Padang Mat Sirat, 96.7 km
  • Stage 2, September 29: Padang Besar, Perlis to Kepala Batas, Penang, 166.1 km
  • Stage 3, September 30: Gerik, Perak to Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, 198.2 km
  • Stage 4, October 1: Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman, Terengganu, 141.5 km
  • Stage 5, October 2: Temerloh, Pahang to Fraser’s Hill, Pahang, 123.1 km
  • Stage 6, October 3: Shah Alam, Selangor to Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, 123.5 km
  • Stage 7, October 4: Malacca to Medini, Johor, 214.9 km
  • Stage 8, October 5: Tangkak, Johor to Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur, 180.2 km

The race will involve 132 bicycle racers in 22 teams, plus a host of support vehicles, starting in Padang Mat Sirat in Langkawi on September 28 before ending at the foot of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumor, eight days later on October 5. Along the way, the peloton will pass through Kedah, Teregganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor.

Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages

A total of 164 JSPT personnel comprising of 16 officers and 148 other ranks will be mobilised for the duration of the race, with support from state police forces. Roads along the LTdL race stages will be closed temporarily or in stages, with detours and diversions provided for road traffic.

Public are advised to plan ahead for their journeys and follow instructions of JSPT personnel to reduce the risk of untoward incidents. Spectators are advised to come early if attending the stage races before road closures and JPST hopes for co-operation from the public to ensure a safe running of the 2025 LTdL.

Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages
Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages
Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages
Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages
Traffic police advisory for 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi – from September 28 to October 5, a total of eight stages

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 