China tightens door handle laws: pop-outs not banned but need enough hand clearance, mechanical release

In Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 25 2025 5:37 pm

Two weeks after it was first rumoured, China has moved to tighten regulations regarding door handles to address growing safety concerns. The country’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) has released a draft on new technical requirements and solicited public opinion on it, according to Autohome.

Contrary to previous reports, the new laws do not specifically ban aerodynamic pop-out handles that are becoming common in cars to improve efficiency. However, they do list new guidelines for their structure, location, release method and functionality, the latter even when powered off – with the goal of standardising their operation and improving their safety.

If these new regs come into effect, exterior handles will soon be required to provide adequate hand clearance from all sides, meaning that handles that pop out fully (à la Land Rover/Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz) will be preferable to the majority that are hinged at one corner. The location of the interior handles will also be standardised, with the ones on the inside requiring safety markings and instructions on how to open them.

Last but not least, both exterior and interior handles will require a mechanical release that does not require tools in case of a failure, easing occupant exit and rescue after an accident. The draft also proposes limits to how much strength is required to open the door and anti-trap measures to prevent injuries.

The report stated that research on this matter, conducted since 2024, involved the participation of over 100 industry experts from domestic and foreign companies, as well as the examination of over 230 models and static and dynamic validation of over 20 models, the latter based on road accident data. The rules are meant to balance technical innovation in door handles with the need to ensure safety, Autohome continued.

Mingjing Pro previously reported that the new regulations would be enforced starting July 2027, although there was no mention of this in the latest article. It also cited negligible gains in drag reduction (and thus, efficiency), as well as a significant weight penalty and potential failure in the event of a power loss or fire.

Conventional mechanical handles have been shown to be more reliable and cause fewer injuries

Side impact crash tests reportedly showed a post-collision operability rate of 67%, compared to 98% for conventional mechanical handles. There was also a 47% increase in the number of door handle-related accidents (87% were apparently caused by pop-out handles), as well as a 132% increase in the number of finger-pinching incidents – including those that fractured children’s fingers.

What do you think – have carmakers gone too far with pop-out door handles, and do you support China’s move to regulate them? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

