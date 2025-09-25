Commercial vehicle operators found hiring underage drivers; unlicensed 16-year-old arrested – JPJ

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 25 2025 5:54 pm

File image

The road transport department (JPJ) has uncovered an instance of commercial vehicle operators in Terengganu hiring underage drivers, Bernama has reported. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for driving a commercial vehicle without a licence on Jalan Tok Adis-Cendering, said Terengganu state JPJ director Zamri Samion. Both the lorry driver and lorry attendant were found to be underage, Mohd Zamri said.

The lorry was on its way from Kuala Terengganu to Marang, carrying coconut shells, and investigators believed that the owner of the lorry had hired the teenager to be its driver in order to reduce operational costs, the state JPJ director continued. Following the arrest of the underaged driver, JPJ issued a summons for the offence and impounded the lorry, he said.

During the road transport department’s special operation for commercial vehicles held from September 1 to 24, action was taken upon 603 public service vehicles and goods vehicles following inspections carried out on 5,315 vehicles including express buses, lorries, hire cars and e-hailing vehicles, according to the Bernama report.

In addition, 11 vehicles were impounded, 144 vehicles were ordered to undergo weighing, while 12 other vehicles were issued with various other notices. Terengganu JPJ will continue to intensify operations targeting commercial vehicles to ensure full compliance with regulations in order to reduce accident and fatality rates, Mohd Zamri said.

