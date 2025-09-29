Perodua Myvi driver attacked by motorcyclists on highway in Puchong; police investigating incident

Perodua Myvi driver attacked by motorcyclists on highway in Puchong; police investigating incident

Police are investigating an incident depicted on a video circulating on social media, that involved a Perodua Myvi being surrounded and threatened by a group of motorcyclists, Malay Mail reported.

The incident occurred yesterday morning near the Batu 13 toll plaza in Puchong, and the driver of the Myvi, a 52-year-old security guard, lodged a police report shortly after the incident, according to the report. This occurred at around 4am, and around 20 motorcyclists were believed to be involved, said Serdang district police chief Muhamad Farid Ahmad.

In the 29-second video clip, one of the motorcyclists was shown riding close to the driver’s side of the Myvi, and was punching and kicking the side of the car. This case is being investigated by the police under Section 427 and Section 279 of the penal code, and witnesses have been called upon to come forward with information on the incident.

Group of motorcyclist trailing/chasing a Myvi, it is unclear what’s the cause of the issue
