2025 Kawasaki KLX230 S/SM launched in Malaysia, priced at RM23,000 for S, RM23,600 for SM

September 30 2025

Debuting in Malaysia are the 2025 Kawasaki KLX230S dual-purpose and KLX230SM super moto, priced at RM23,000 and RM23,600, respectively. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks of the KLX2230 will be available in Modenas Kawasaki dealer showrooms beginning early October.

Power for the KLX230 comes from an air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine displacing 233 cc. Going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the KLX230 delivers 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm.

Main difference between the KLX230S and KLX230SM is in wheel sizing, with the S getting a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, wearing knobby off-road tyres for dual-purpose riding. Meanwhile, the KLX230SM is fitted with 17-inch wheels front and rear, wearing street tyres in 110/70 and 120/70 sizes.

Brakes are similarly different, the KLX230S getting off-road oriented braking with a single 265 mm front brake disc with dual-piston calliper and single 220 mm disc with single-piston caliper in the rear. The SM model variant gets a bigger 300 mm brake disc with dual-piston calliper and single 220 mm disc at the back, while ABS is standard for both models.

For suspension, the KLX230S gets 37 mm diameter upside-down front forks with 200 mm of suspension travel, while the rear end comes with a monoshock adjustable for preload and giving 223 mm of travel. For the KLX230SM, front forks are upside-dwon 37 mm diameter units, with 188 mm of suspension travel, while the rear monoshock, preload adjustable, has 223 mm of travel.

Weight for the KLX230S is listed at 133 kg, with seat height set at 845 mm while the 230SM places the rider at 840 mm, with weight claimed to be 136 kg, while both KLX models come with a 7.6-litre fuel tank. The KLX230 also comes with Kawasaki’s Smart Connectivity function, with Bluetooth connection other than the rider’s smartphone, while riding information is displayed on a monochrome LCD screen.