MIROS investigating brake failure as possible factor in Kajang fatal crash; one-year-old thrown out of vehicle

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 30 2025 6:25 pm

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is investigating the lorry involved in a fatal crash at the Kajang toll plaza, and it is focusing upon the lorry’s braking system in particular, which is believed to have malfunctioned, reported Bernama.

The MIROS crash investigation team is working to determine whether brake failure or other factors were the primary cause of the incident, according to the report.

“MIROS is working with closely with relevant authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), road transport department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to ensure a thorough investigation. This evaluation is crucial in identifying the root cause and formulating effective preventive measures,” it said in a statement.

The crash that occurred last Saturday morning involved the aforementioned lorry, a car and two SUVs, resulting in the death of a one-year-old child and injuries sustained by seven others. Kajang district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver claimed he jumped out of the vehicle after experiencing brake failure.

The Bernama report cited a MIROS study from 2022 that revealed 31.9% of public and commercial vehicle operators adhered to the industry code of practice (ICOP) for road transport safety. Larger operators demonstrated a higher rate of compliance at 93.6%, while express and tour bus operators recorded compliance rates of 78% and 71% respectively.

Meanwhile, transport minister Anthony Loke stated that preliminary findings by the police revealed that the one-year-old baby was thrown out of the vehicle and became trapped beneath another vehicle in the incident, reported The Star.

The research institute said that PDRM statistics from 2014 to 2023 had shown that an average of 434 children died annually in road crashes, and stated that although the use of child restraint systems (CRS), or child seats have been mandatory in Malaysia since January 2020, CRS use remains low at 30% as of 2022.

Properly installed child seats which are suited to the child’s height and weight can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 54% to 71% for children of up to four years of age, MIROS stated.

