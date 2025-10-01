MyDigital ID becomes sole login method for accessing MyBayar PDRM mobile app effective today, October 1

In Local News / by Mick Chan / October 1 2025 6:51 pm

The MyBayar PDRM mobile application is now accessible solely via MyDigital ID, effective today, the national digital identity platform has stated.

The use of My Digital ID for the payment of PDRM summonses was proposed by the home affairs ministry (KDN) in April this year, and the government has agreed to amend the National Registration Act 1959 to enable the use of MyDigital ID and ensure increased use of the app in the future.

“MyDigital ID as a Single Login promises a new era of digital identity verification that is simpler, safer, and more transparent. We are committed to ensuring every user enjoys maximum convenience with the highest level of security, while accelerating the nation’s digital transformation in an inclusive and resilient manner, MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim previously said in August.

Among the platforms to be integrated with MyDigital ID is the MyJPJ mobile app, the national digital identity platform stated in August.

In October 2024, it was announced that MyJPJ app users will be required to have a MyDigital ID account to log in to MyJPJ, though almost immediately afterwards transport minister Anthony Loke stated that MyDigital ID was not required for the time being to log in to the MyJPJ app.

In July this year, the government was reportedly considering making MyDigital ID registration mandatory due to its low uptake, with 2.8 million Malaysians having registered on the platform as of the end of June.

MyDigital ID was first announced in November 2023 as a national digital identification system for Malaysians, with the aim of doing away with different platforms using different passwords, and instead use just one verification system for government services.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.