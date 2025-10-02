Lorries and cars accident at PLUS Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai heading north – all lanes blocked, 8km jam

In Local News / by Danny Tan / October 2 2025 10:45 am

PLUS users, take note. There has been an accident involving a two lorries and two cars at KM 271.3 northbound between Bandar Ainsdale and Nilai on the North South Highway. The accident happened earlier this morning and the wreckage is blocking all lanes.

That’s right, all northbound lanes are currently not passable to traffic. The latest update posted by PLUS was at 9.47 am and the concessionaire says that all northbound vehicles are being diverted to Petron R&R Seremban. The accident is causing an 8km jam, so plan your journey,

Works to remove the wreckage are currently ongoing. Follow the signs and drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.