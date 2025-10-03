2025 WMoto EZ125i scooter Malaysian launch, RM4.5k

In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / October 3 2025 11:44 am

Now in Malaysia is the 205 WMoto EZ125i scooter, priced at RM4,588 exploding road tax, insurance and registration. Destined for the budget end of the Malaysian scooter market, the EZ125i comes in three colour options, Silver Grey, Grey, Red and Deep Sky Blue, as well as a two-year or 20,000 km warranty agains manufacturing defects.

The EZ125i is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 124 cc with a horizontal cylinder layout. Power for the EZ125i is rated at 11.8 hp at 7,000 rpm and a maximum 9.5 Nm of torque.

Fed by EFI, the EZ125i delivers power to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox and belt final drive. Wheel sizing for the EZ125i is 14-inches front and rear, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres.

With a step-through floorboard configuration, the EZ125i places the rider 760 mm off the ground, with a claimed dry weight of 95 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 6.5-litres. Front suspension on the EZ125i is done with conventional telescopic forks while twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers are installed in the rear.

A digital LED speedometer displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout for the EZ125i. Rinding conveniences include a USB Type-A charging port, left and right storage pockets inside the front cowl and storage space under the seat.