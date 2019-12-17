In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2019 6:02 pm / 13 comments

As we near the end of 2019, Honda Malaysia is offering attractive deals on a variety of models as part of its Honda Year-End Power Extras promotion, which runs from now until December 31, 2019.

The promotion offers a cash bonus as well as a choice of either free service vouchers or additional cash rebates, starting from RM3,000 up to RM10,000, depending on the vehicle model chosen (terms and conditions apply). Buyers are also set to receive an exclusive gift with every vehicle purchase. The rebates are applicable for the Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, City, City Hybrid, BR-V, HR-V, CR-V and Odyssey models that are registered during the entire month of December 2019.

For its B-segment models, the Jazz is being offered with a cash rebate of RM3,000, while the City comes with a rebate of RM4,000. Buyers can select from RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or a further cash option of the same amount, with the total rewards amounting to RM5,000 for the hatchback and RM6,000 for the sedan.

The hybrid version of both models – the Jazz Hybrid and City Hybrid – come with a larger cash rebate amount of RM6,000 and a similar choice of RM3,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate, amounting to RM9,000 in total.

Meanwhile, the BR-V comes with a cash rebate of RM1,000 and RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate for a total of RM3,000. The HR-V’s cash rebate and additional reward options are identical in value at RM2,000 for a total of RM4,000, but the hybrid variant is offered with a higher cash rebate of RM6,500 and additional rewards worth RM3,500 for a total of RM10,000.

As for the CR-V, it gets a cash rebate deal of RM2,500 and additional rewards worth RM2,000 for a total of RM4,500. Lastly, the Odyssey MPV’s cash rebate is RM3,000, with an additional RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate for a total of RM5,000.