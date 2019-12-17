As we near the end of 2019, Honda Malaysia is offering attractive deals on a variety of models as part of its Honda Year-End Power Extras promotion, which runs from now until December 31, 2019.
The promotion offers a cash bonus as well as a choice of either free service vouchers or additional cash rebates, starting from RM3,000 up to RM10,000, depending on the vehicle model chosen (terms and conditions apply). Buyers are also set to receive an exclusive gift with every vehicle purchase. The rebates are applicable for the Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, City, City Hybrid, BR-V, HR-V, CR-V and Odyssey models that are registered during the entire month of December 2019.
For its B-segment models, the Jazz is being offered with a cash rebate of RM3,000, while the City comes with a rebate of RM4,000. Buyers can select from RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or a further cash option of the same amount, with the total rewards amounting to RM5,000 for the hatchback and RM6,000 for the sedan.
The hybrid version of both models – the Jazz Hybrid and City Hybrid – come with a larger cash rebate amount of RM6,000 and a similar choice of RM3,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate, amounting to RM9,000 in total.
Meanwhile, the BR-V comes with a cash rebate of RM1,000 and RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate for a total of RM3,000. The HR-V’s cash rebate and additional reward options are identical in value at RM2,000 for a total of RM4,000, but the hybrid variant is offered with a higher cash rebate of RM6,500 and additional rewards worth RM3,500 for a total of RM10,000.
As for the CR-V, it gets a cash rebate deal of RM2,500 and additional rewards worth RM2,000 for a total of RM4,500. Lastly, the Odyssey MPV’s cash rebate is RM3,000, with an additional RM2,000 worth of service vouchers or additional cash rebate for a total of RM5,000.
Comments
Super attractive cash promo and 4 of my family cousins who huge supporters of Honda CR-V G5 Club, alwez poison me. I get Proton X70 Premium.
I hope buyers of Honda buy Honda if they have the money to do so because it is an expensive car to maintain.
Don’t simply get loan to buy a car you cannot afford just to balik kampung to show Opah you have a new car.
Then two months later, always kena tarik balik or sambung bayar, as is always the case.
Tak mau pening, tak mau pikir, beli X70
https://paultan.org/2019/11/25/honda-jazz-hybrid-and-city-hybrid-prices-increase-by-up-to-rm8k-in-malaysia-now-costlier-than-v-grade/
Naik harga rm8k in 2019 Nov, now rebate rm9k.
Nett rebate rm1k only.
Greedy DRB Hicom for a low tech hybrid, no 360 camera, no LED strip tail light, no BSM, 4airbags like Myvi 1.3L, worst thing is no spare tyre, balik kampung tyre letup need wait for towing.
Rm10k discount? HAHAHAHAHA! Why, is Jepunis lord trembling in fear of X70 sales and incoming X50? HAHAHAHAHA!!!
This is DRB. Honda in Malaysia is DRB. Abang2 tak pandai buat business. Everything in life easy and free, passing Business School also easy despite failing.
So, don’t expect them to make good decisions
Lol! Proton is also DRB. Proton sales up DRB untung, else Honda sales up DRB also untung. Either way DRB untung. Sure win-win for DRB. Now who says abang2 don’t know business? They know business more than a know-nothing racist.
Proton untung because of Li Chunrong and Geely. his comment has some truth in it even if it is unnecessarily racist
Nope. Look at the facts, the majority of sales came from Saga which is not Geely’s, the operators making these cars are Proton staff not Geely’s, any capabled local CEO like DSZ could turn Proton around if given the resource and support not just Dr Li.
Don’t always focus on the sales target.. Please and please prioritise on product QUALITY. tq
Time to clear up old stock as much as possible b4 these big tonnage pile of obsolete junk that have nowhere to go. As for the 2020 models with new platform r coming very soon. Good luck.
lolzzz. CRV not laku, most Malaysia will buy x70 instead due to better quality, technology & safety
now DRB Honda only left civic to earn money, that why civic all the way no official discount at all….
Those book the H City back in Nov, got up to 9K discount. Confirmed!