19 December 2019

‘Tis the season of giving, they say, and in the spirit of giving, Audi (the football club’s sponsor) has presented the Real Madrid first team squad with a brand new car, each. To sweeten things up, the players get to choose the car and colour as well!

Club captain Sergio Ramos opted for the most expensive Audi A8 50 TDI quattro in Lunar Blue, which was priced at £86,000 (RM466k). Interestingly, club manager Zinedine Zidane went for the RS3 Sportback in Mythos Black, which was the cheapest model available from the squad list at £65,000 (RM352k). Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois also chose the RS3 Sportback but in different colours.

Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy, Gareth Bale, Isco, Alphonse Areola and Eder Militao all went with the Q7 50 TDI – the SUV is by far the most popular model among the first team.

Raphael Varane, the club’s centre-back went with a Bright Cherry Red e-tron 55 four, which costs £71,000 (RM385k). The Q8 50 TDI was also a popular choice, with Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, and Nacho being proud new owners of the £74,000 (RM401k) SUV coupe.

The remaining four players – Odriozola, Vinicius, Marcelo and Marco Asensio – went with the A7 Sportback, each costing £67,000 (RM363k). Anyone considering changing careers?