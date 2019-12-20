In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2019 9:57 am / 10 comments

The 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon is set to take place in January, and Honda has announced its line-up for the event, which is separate from the one set up by is Access division that features the S2000 20th Anniversary Prototype and Civic Cyber Night Japan Cruiser 2020. Instead, Honda’s booth will display two Modulo X concepts based on the latest Jazz (or Fit as it is known there) and the facelifted Freed.

There are a few photos to go along with the announcement, and we start with the Jazz, which gets a more aggressive front end thanks to a sharp-cut bumper with a larger lower intake as well as a more prominent grille with a honeycomb insert.

The rear of the vehicle also gets a more expressive bumper that features vertical “vents” at its edges, while the trim piece between the smoked taillights is painted black. Other finishing touches include new alloy wheels, mirror caps, additional trim along the doors’ lower edges, a larger roof spoiler and the roof, which are all finished in black.

Meanwhile, the Freed’s Modulo X look consists of a new bumper that is rather similar to the aforementioned Jazz, but the grille features three horizontal slats. The aggressive bumper is part of a bodykit that also includes side skirts, a larger roof spoiler and a diffuser-like element at the rear. Also present is a new set of five-twin-spoke alloy wheels and mirror caps finished in black.

The HR-V (known as the Vezel in Japan) Modulo X, which was revealed previously, will also be present at the show, alongside other concepts like the N-One Café Racer and CR-V Black Edition Custom.

The Mugen S660 Concept and Jazz Prototype will also be presented at the show, both equipped with accessories readied by company. Other displays include several production cars like updated 2020 Civic sedan and hatchback, 2020 Honda S660, and the NSX wearing the new Indy Yellow Pearl heritage colour.