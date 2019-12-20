Following calls for the banning of the ubiquitous kapchai on Malaysian roads, a proposal the speed limit underbone motorcycles be limited to70 km/h has emerged. However, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has said such a proposal has to be studied from all angles and the extent of its implementation.
“We know there are proposals to limit the speed of kapchais but in the Malaysian context it involves many motorcycle owners, perhaps as many as 10 million,” Loke said in a Bernama report quoted by Berita Harian Online. Speaking as a guest on a Bernama Radio show, Loke said he was not rejecting the proposal out of hand but any decision made (by the ministry) would have far reaching consequences.
Previously, Loke had said banning kapchais on Malaysian roads would not be practical nor would they be barred from using toll highways. Calls for the banning and limiting the speed of kapchais had previously been made by an alleged motorcycle safety advocacy group named Safety First who appear to have the attention of the authorities despite not showing any provenance or credentials with respect to motorcycles.
Comments
No need la. None of the laws are being enforced anyway.
Expect more uturns again from our perennial uturn gahmen.
We as the motorcycle safety advocacy group gotta start somewhere , laws enforced or not.
Sorry but this dumb idea is not gonna make it safer for motorcyclists but the effects will be the opposite of what you are expecting.
Please band motorcycles during on fast lane. Why they are not using the motorcycle lanes on Federal highway and KESAS?
Why entertain this group which clearly does not comes from rider background?
I will break 80kmh everyday when approaching a flyover on my kapchai. This is done so i can ride safely on to the flyover. Going slower is not safe coz lots of cars are coming faster trying to exit the road and not going up the flyover. Imagine riding alone at 70kmh while cars around u are moving at least 90kmh. Too much difference in speed is dangerous.
Above all…this is just a waste of time and money…..what next, limit certain car’s cornering speed?
True. I ride on MEX daily at different times of day. During non peak hours I have been and seen cars nearly side swiping motorcycle while trying to exit the highway. As a rule I speed up near any ramps so that I am as fast or faster than the cars.
Dumb group..Yet making the most noise.
Comment like a topkek ricer who don’t understand and refuses to understand the difficulties of kapcai riders.
another stupid proposal. Why not those “menteri” ride kapchai first than give comment.
Stupid Loke is at it again. 70kmph is slower than a fast moving lorry traveling at highway speeds (80-90kmph), so what happens when a lorry speeds up to a kapchai? slow down and give way? As if a lorry can brake that soon. What a stupid stupid STOOOPIIIDDD idea!!
Has he even done study what caused kapchai accidents? It is riders attitude and attitude of other road users not respecting kapchais, you fool! A 70kmph speedlimit doesn’t prevent a rider from crossing a red light and hitting pedestrians. Neither does it prevent inattentive cars & lorries from doing last minute turns that would collect kapachai riders.
Think again Mr Minister! You are fast turning into a Mr Mime.
diam la rempit
dont ride kapchai ez
Then ride what? Posmen, foodpanda n grab food riders all want to use what bike sorhai.
good law. but if not enforced what is the point? currently a lot of laws but none are being enforced even. those rempits still flying on the road without a care…
another way to rob our money isn’t?