Malaysian Fuel Prices / 20 December 2019

Another Friday, and so it’s the usual weekly price announcement for RON 97 petrol. The fuel will be priced at RM2.58 per litre for the coming week (December 21 to 27), which is six sen down from the RM2.64 last week.

No change to RON 95 petrol, which continues to stay at its fixed price ceiling of RM2.08 per litre. It’s the same for diesel – the price of Euro 2M diesel remains at RM2.18 per litre, and Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, stays fixed at RM2.28 per litre.

According to the finance ministry, Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) calculations show that RON 95 and diesel fuels would be priced at RM2.28 and RM2.34 per litre respectively if there were no price cap in place. It added that for the period of December 21 to 27, the government will absorb a total of RM93.74 million to subsidise these fuels.

These prices will remain effective until the next fuel price adjustment is announced on December 27. This is the 50th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format which is announced every Friday and runs from Saturday until the following Friday. This pricing mechanism and existing subsidy system will come to an end when the government begins its targeted petrol subsidy programme (PSP) for RON 95 petrol early next year.