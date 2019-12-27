In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 27 December 2019 10:05 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Peugeot 308 was first introduced in 2013, and competes against other models in its class like the Volkswagen Golf, Renault Megane and Ford Focus. However, while those competitors were given complete redesigns not too long ago, the French carmaker has yet to reveal details of the next generation of the hatchback.

However, we’re now getting some preliminary details about a new 308 in an interview by Automotive News Europe with Peugeot CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. According to Imparato, the 308 will to use a revised version of PSA Group’s EMP2 platform, with electrification being a major focus point from the get-go.

“Yes, it will be on the EMP2 platform. It will be a plug-in hybrid first, but could perhaps later have a fully-electric drivetrain. Our compact and midsize cars will have plug-in hybrid drivetrains because it’s a smoother way to switch from internal combustion to electric,” said Imparato.

Previous reports pinned a next-generation 308 to arrive in 2020, and it was said that performance variants would utilise plug-in hybrid technology first previewed by the 308 R HYbrid. The setup used for the working concept consists of a 1.6 litre THP four-cylinder engine, a rear-mounted electric motor, a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery and a six-speed automated manual gearbox.

With around 500 hp on tap, the 308 R Hybrid was built to demonstrate Peugeot’s plug-in hybrid know-how, with a tamer version of the system with a larger battery likely to be developed for regular variants of the new 308.