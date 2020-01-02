In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 January 2020 11:43 am / 0 comments

With rivals like Mercedes-AMG announcing their commitment to electrification, Audi Sport isn’t looking to be left behind, and has revealed its plans for the future in a report by Autocar UK.

Next year, the company will introduce an RS version of the production e-tron GT, which was previewed by an identically-named concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The e-tron GT shares the same J1 platform also found on the Porsche Taycan, and will reportedly be offered with the same three powertrain choices as traditional Audi models like the A6, S6 and RS6.

This three-variant line-up isn’t unlike what you get with the Taycan, which also comes in three offerings – 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. It’s also unclear if the e-tron GT will share similar specifications to its sister car, although it is likely the base variant will offer a lower output to meet pricing requirements.

In its concept form, the e-tron GT features a two-motor setup that provides 582 hp (434 kW), with power supplied by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. Like the Taycan, it too uses an 800-volt electrical system, allowing for fast charging – around 20 minutes to get the battery to an 80% state of charge.

That isn’t the only electric vehicle that Audi Sport has planned, as there’s talk of an RS version of the e-tron Sportback that debuted in November. With improved performance and a more aggressive styling, the model will look to compete against the upcoming Tesla Model Y Performance.

Another consideration is the revival of the R8 e-tron, which will be given an upgrade and be entered back into production late next year. Due to slow demand and a high price tag, the EV never really took off and was discontinued, with less than 100 units being made in its life cycle. However, with the advent of new technologies and stronger demand for EVs, the R8 e-tron might make a case for itself again.

Aside from battery EVs, Audi Sport is also developing plug-in hybrids for the next generation of RS models, with the RS4 being among the first recipients. The car will compete against the next Mercedes-AMG C 63, which will apparently ditch the V8 in favour of a four-cylinder PHEV powertrain with around 500 hp and all-wheel drive.