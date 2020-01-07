In Cars, DS Automobiles, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 January 2020 10:20 am / 0 comments

We’ve not heard much from DS Automobiles Malaysia since June last year when they launched the DS7 Crossback SUV, but it looks like the company has something up its sleeves. The PSA brand’s Malaysian distributor has posted a picture of the DS3 Crossback on its Facebook page – next model to arrive?

Looks like it. The accompanying caption reads: “Take a bold step into the future. Re-style your driving persona and express a defining look on the road. Watch this space. The new year will arrive in full speed.”

Revealed in September 2018, the DS3 Crossback is a compact crossover not unlike the Audi Q2. Funky styling is a given with DS, and its smallest model (4,118 mm long, 1,791 mm wide, 2,558 mm wheelbase) follows form – it really looks like nothing else inside and out. Design highlights include the shark’s fin on the rear doors, which reminds us of the old Citroen DS3, and the diamond-themed AC controls/vent cluster.

In Europe, the DS3 Crossback comes with petrol and diesel engines alongside a new E-Tense electric version. The 1.2L PureTech three-cylinder petrol engines come in 100 PS, 130 PS and 155 PS forms; while the 1.5L BlueHDi diesel can be had in 130 PS and 100 PS outputs. Europeans can choose from an eight-speed auto and a six-speed manual, with AWD available.

The E-Tense setup consists of a 136 PS (100 kW)/260 Nm e-motor that sucks from a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery under the floor. A full charge is done in five hours when the vehicle is plugged into a dedicated 11-kW AC wallbox (Type 2). Plugging the car into a 100 kW public DC fast charger (CCS) for 30 minutes will see the battery hit 80% charge.

DS claims range of over 300 km under the WLTP, or 450 km following the older NEDC protocol. Performance wise, the electric DS3 Crossback will do 0-50 km/h in 3.3 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

Recent local milestones for the brand include the opening of the first DS Store in the region in Petaling Jaya, and the June 2019 launch of the DS7 Crossback.

GALLERY: DS3 Crossback

